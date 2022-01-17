Hyderabad: Revanth, Congress leaders remember Jaipal Reddy, pays tributes

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy, among many senior party leaders, including V Hanumantha Rao, Mallu Ravi, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Dr G Chinna Reddy, Ramulu Naik, Madhu Yashki, Gone Prakash Rao and Prof M Kodandaram, paid rich floral tributes to S Jaipal Reddy, former Union Minister and Best Parliamentarian awardee on his 80th birth anniversary on Sunday.

Right from morning, several politicians across party lines, family members visited 'Spoorthi Sthal' Jaipal Reddy Memorial at PVR Marg (Necklace Road), near Sanjeevaiah Park. They recalled his contributions and services to society.

Revanth Reddy said the dream of separate Telangana was realised because of the vital role played by Jaipal Reddy and nobody else, unlike claimed by TRS party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

He stated that democracy doesn't mean dictatorial attitudes of the present government. "Democracy doesn't mean jumping parties, buying votes, leaders and commissions. Jaipal Reddy was a fine human being who stood for socialist and democratic values. He was a progressive leader with vast knowledge of political history. There are only a few leaders such as PV Narasimha Rao, Dr Marri Chenna Reddy and Jaipal Reddy who are known for their political acumen," he said, adding "If you want democratic values to be preserved and continue the legacy of leaders, the Congress party must come to power. We must emulate these leaders," he added. Recalling Jaipal Reddy's contribution to the state as well as nation, Mallu Ravi appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confer the Bharat Ratna to Jaipal Reddy (posthumously).

Venkat Reddy said Jaipal Reddy's name will remain etched in history of Telangana as he played a crucial role in its formation. Prof Kodandaram recalled his association with Reddy during the Telangana agitation and said how he pushed hard for the States formation. "It is our bad luck that he is not here now amongst us to participate in the State's development."

Memorial landscape design competition winning design unveiled

The S Jaipal Reddy Memorial Foundation unveiled the memorial landscape design competition winning design on the occasion. Smruti Balvalli, visiting faculty of RV College of Architecture's design, was selected out of 50-plus entries received. She won Rs 3 lakh cash prize for her design which will be worked upon and be ready by Reddy's next birth anniversary, informed a family member.

Balvalli from Bangaluru could not travel due to Covid situation. The Indian Society of Landscape Architects, on behalf of the foundation, organised the memorial landscape design competition. It sought designs from landscape architect-led teams and sought proposals that demonstrate excellence in the role of landscape features and their inter-relation in the design of the memorial.