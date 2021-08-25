Hyderabad: Revanth ready to quit MP post, challenges KCR on claims of development

Gajwel: Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said he was ready to quit MP post if his claims on the State's development were proved wrong.

Launching a two-day 'Dalit Dandora Deeksha' at Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's adopted village of Mudu Chintapally in Gajwel Assembly constituency, he alleged that all KCR's promises were false, not a single assurance given to people since the formation of Telangana were fulfilled.

"The CM adopted villages Laxmapur, Chinna Mulkanur and made tall promises. Practically, they remained underdeveloped. In one village, the government demolished houses of the poor to build two-bedroom houses but failed. As a result, people were forced to live on streets," Revanth said.

"The launch of 'Dalit Bandhu' was just a political stunt to win the by-election to Huzurabad Assembly constituency. After the results are out, the CM would dump the Dalit Bandhu and come out with some more fake promises.

"He is ready for open debate on the development and to offer resignation to his Lok Sabha membership if his claimed proved wrong," Revanth asserted. "Telangana also plunged into financial crisis due to lopsided policies adopted by KCR.

Every individual is bearing Rs 1 lakh debt burden in the State, he added.

The TPCC chief also came down heavily on KCR for neglecting the welfare of Telangana martyrs' families. Nearly 1,200 activists sacrificed their lives during the Telangana movement.

No job opportunities were provided to youth, education opportunities for the poor were not improved. "Funds were siphoned off by KCR family. River water allocated to Telangana was exploited by neighbouring Andhra and youth were left jobless in Telangana," charged Reddy.