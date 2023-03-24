Hyderabad: Revanth Reddy before SIT, records statement

Hyderabad: Amid tension between the police and the party supporters, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy on Thursday appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and recorded his statement.

The SIT, which is probing the Telangana State Public Service Commission paper leak case, had summoned Revanth for questioning and asked him to furnish evidence in support of his allegations against the government. Before Revanth reached the SIT office, the City police put several Congress leaders under house arrest as a preventive measure. They include Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Mallu Ravi, Addanki Dayakar who were placed under house arrest till the evening.

With a rally of his supporters, Revanth Reddy headed to the SIT office at Himayatnagar, but the police stopped them at Liberty Crossroads. In a protest, the Congress activists staged a dharna on the road for disallowing the rally. The police permitted Revanth and a few supporters to walk to the SIT office. When the supporters tried to barge into the office, the police arrested them and shifted to different police stations in the city.

Condemning the arrests, Revanth Reddy said the ruling BRS was suppressing protests in State while engaging in high drama in Delhi, where MLC K Kavita is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate.

He claimed that IT and Industry Minister KT Rama Rao's close aides were involved in the paper leak and that he has information on it. He alleged that many candidates scored more than 103 marks, of 150 marks, in Group 1 preliminary exam with the support of KTR team members.