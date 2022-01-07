Hyderabad: Revanth Reddy demands action against TRS MLA's son

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy on Thursday demanded the government to take action against ruling TRS party MLA from Kothagudem Vanama Venkateswar Rao in connection with the suicide of the family of businessman Naga Ramakrishna. Ramakrishna, along with his wife and two children, committed suicide by self-immolation at Paloncha.

Reddy, who is in quarantine at his residence in Jubilee Hills, after he was found Covid positive, issued a video statement expressing anger and disappointment over lack of action against MLA's son Raghavendra Rao. He said Ramakrishna had committed suicide along with his wife and twin daughters, in Paloncha town in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on January 2.

While Ramakrishna, his wife and a daughter died on the spot, another daughter is battling for life in a hospital with 80 per cent burns. He said that the police initially tried to hush-up the case by citing financial problems as the reason for the suicide pact. However, the police was forced to register an FIR against the MLA's son after they found a suicide note of the victim.

He said even after three days, the police was yet to arrest Raghavendra Rao and others, who drove the family to suicide. The TPCC chief pointed out that a selfie-video has surfaced on social media in which the victim, Ramakrishna, made shocking accusations against the MLA and his son. In the video, he alleged that Rao asked him to bring his wife to Hyderabad to settle a financial dispute. Felt humiliated, he resorted to the extreme step. Ramakrishna specifically said, "No man would like to hear such words about his wife from a third person and I was shell shocked. I'm a common man and I can't fight against this corrupt leader, so I'm taking this drastic decision."

Reddy said that the MLA's son was behind the en masse suicide of the family. "It was unfortunate that the ruling party leaders supported the MLA's son. He said an innocent family had become the victim of Rao's cruel acts.