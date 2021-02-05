Hyderabad: Revanth Reddy flayed for 'frivolous' remarks

Nampally: BJP Telangana State Chief Spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao has described the statements of Congress MP and Revanth Reddy against Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy as baseless and devious.

In a statement here on Thursday, he said Revanth Reddy seemed to be making statements just to be in news these days. His statements on Kishan Reddy about a new party assignment as Tamil Nadu election in-charge were unwarranted and frivolous.

"It's juvenile and funny that MP Revanth Reddy connects a party's internal assignment of Kishan Reddy with an imaginary secret pact with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

It looks like Revanth Reddy is daydreaming with his eyes wide open, on the revival of Congress party in Telangana, by spinning low-level lies and trying to sell imaginary conspiracy theories on BJP and its leaders."

Congress is at a terminal stage both at the national front and in Telangana. People of Telangana have no positive aspirations either on Congress or on its leaders.

If competent, Revanth Reddy should try to assess and fix the existential crisis that his part is in. Banking purely on the tactic of casting aspersions and selling fake stories against BJP and its leaders will give only zero results, Rao said.