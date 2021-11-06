Hyderabad reverberates with Sadar festivities

Hyderabad: The Sadar Festival, also known as Dunnapothula Pandaga, celebrated by the Yadav community started on a grand note on Friday with thousands attending the fest with their decorative bulls.

The festival is celebrated annually a day after Diwali, which marks the victory of Lord Rama over evil demon-king Ravana and his return to Ayodhya after 14 years in exile.

On Friday, the celebrations kickstarted at Narayanaguda, Khairtabad, Shaikpet, Saidabad, Ameerpet, Amberpet, Bowenpally, Hayatnagar, Nagole, Karwan and Begum Bazar. According to the organisers, buffaloes from across the country made their presence felt at the congregation. However, the bulls mostly from Haryana and Punjab ruled the roost with their gigantic bodies. At the Sadar show, these bovines will entertain the crowds with their skills to balance on their hind legs, standing up etc.

Madhu Yadav of Khairatabad, who bought Rana, a buffalo from Haryana two years ago said, "Rana was born to Raju, which was once a national champion. We take special care of it, feed it with 20 liter milk a day morning and evening, three kg dry fruits and 50-100 apples, accompanied with a walk for a 4-km regularly." "Due to Covid restrictions, the festival could not be celebrated on a grand note in the last two years. This year we are holding the celebrations grandly," said Haribabu Yadav, state general secretary of Akhil Bharatvarsh Yadav Mahasabha.

"Sadar is celebrated every year since 1942. We request the State government to declare it as a State festival," added Kattala Srinivas Yadav, another organiser.