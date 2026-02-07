Fire Breaks Out at Hyderabad Forensic Lab, DCP briefs on incident

A major fire erupted on Saturday at the Forensic Laboratory near Nampally police station. The blaze originated on the first floor of the building, damaging important documents. Hyderabad Police Central Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police, K. Shilpavalli, provided details, confirming that the fire has now been brought under control.

The DCP explained that authorities received a call about the fire at 10:00 AM. She attributed the cause to a short circuit. The laboratory is used for crime investigation and evidence management. It remains unclear whether any crucial files were destroyed, though the first floor houses computers and other key equipment.

Shilpavalli stated that five fire engines assisted in extinguishing the flames. The fire was first noticed by an office boy working in the building, who alerted the authorities and attempted to douse the fire himself. During the incident, he fell ill and was transported to hospital via an 108 ambulance. Four employees were inside the building at the time but escaped safely after noticing the fire.