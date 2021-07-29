Hyderabad: Review meeting held ahead of Moharram

Darussalaam: On the occasion of upcoming Islamic month Moharram, AIMIM MLA's conducted a review meeting with the mutawalli of Ashoorkhanas located in the city at party headquarters in Darussalam on Wednesday. The meeting was also attended by party corporators and officers of GHMC, TSSPDCL, HMWSSB.

During meeting, the mutawallies of Ashoorkhanas raised their issue of no arrangements done for the month of Moharram and requested them for arrangements to be done before the commencement of Moharram.

AIMIM General Secretary and MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri instructed the GHMC Charminar zonal commissioner Ashok Samrat and the concerned officers for the needful arrangements for the upcoming month. "Several civic works have already started in the areas and also requested the mutawalli for Ashoorkhanas to inform about the pending works and assure that it would be completed before Moharram," he added.

MLA also said that the party has already submitted a representation to the government for the need of elephant for carrying the historic Bibi-ka-Alam on the day of Ashoora and assures the mutawalli and Shia community that the procession will be done using elephant. MLAs Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, Jaffer Hussain Meraj, MLC Mirza Riyaz-ul-Hassan Effendi, corporators and others were also present.

Later, Pasha Quadri also inspected the ongoing arrangements at Bargah-e-Hazrath Qasim Alawa at Dabeerpura and instructed the concerned officers to complete the works before Moharram.