Hyderabad: Review meeting held on safety train operation

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) conducted a review meeting on safety of train operations across the Zone on Monday. Primary focus was laid on enhancing supervision of freight trains and conducting frequent field inspections to ensure compliance of worksite safety requirements without fail. Speed restrictions over the zone were also reviewed.

Later senior officers along with Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR held a detailed review on the status of strengthening safety related works, non-interlocking works, traffic blocks and power blocks ongoing throughout the Zone to improve ease of train operations and also reviewed the progress of various on-going developmental projects including doubling, triple lines, electrification and station redevelopment works across the zone.