Hyderabad: RGIA cops arrest fake passport holder

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police on Wednesday produced a fake passport holder before the court for allegedly procuring a fake passport and travelling to Bahrain multiple times since 2010. The person was identified as G Balu (38), a native of Kamareddy, who was working as a painter.



According to police, they received information about the accused person from the immigration officials wherein they stated that the said person has been detained at RGIA on September 26, for using a fake passport.

Upon further investigation, the police found that the accused person procured the fake passport by name Ravinder Ratula and migrated to Bahrain in 2010 for earning employment and since then, he travelled to-and-fro six times using the same passport. However, he ran out of luck when he approached the Indian embassy in Bahrain to renew his passport in April 2020, because he submitted his original Aadhaar card and PAN card, said the police.

The embassy officials then alerted the government of Bahrain about the fraud and halted the renewal process. They further handed him an emergency exit visa, but due to lockdown, he was stuck in the country and finally arrived in India on September 26, and was detained by the immigration officials and later on handed over to police. The police booked a case of cheating against the accused and produced him before the court.