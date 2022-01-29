Hyderabad: Riyasath Nagar mess reeks of shoddy civic governance

Hyderabad: Due to lack of proper sanitation, roads, sewage system and garbage disposal, Riyasath Nagar, in Chandrayangutta constituency, has remained the most neglected area in the city. Its residents are forced to live with multiple unresolved issues for years. They are vexed with no amenities provided by the GHMC.



Areas like Pisalbanda, Kanchanbagh, Rakshapuram come under Riyasath Nagar. The perturbed residents rue that infrastructure development in these areas has been zero ever since it was established. Despite several representations to the GHMC authorities, problems remain.

The sewage flows onto roads and open plots making it difficult for residents to commute. Muck-filled roads and open spaces become breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Promises of the civic body are short-lived with no permanent solution to our woes in sight," said Jahangir Ahmed of Riyasath Nagar.

Shaik Ahmed, another resident informed, "We are forced to stay sans any basic amenities, as the GHMC failed to fulfil its duties. Garbage collectors do not clean trash regularly and come only once a week. This has been pushing many to throw garbage on roads and in open plots. We have complained to concerned officials, but nothing has been done."

The open drainage at Phisalbanda has become a nuisance with foul smell engulfing the entire area. Also, it has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Shajji Ahmed, a local resident, said "there is also a risk for children falling in it. It would be better if the nala is covered as soon as possible."

Most works like drainage drinking water pipeline were completed a few years back. But the colony residents are eagerly waiting for long-pending civic works to be finished.

Every time, pedestrians face difficulties crossing busy and wide roads, specially during peak hours, due to lack of proper pathways in the inner ring road at the Chandrayangutta circle. Keeping this in view and helping them comfortably cross roads and junctions, the GHMC has proposed a foot over bridge (FOB) at Rakshapuram Junction two years back, but still there is no hope of FOB. "Reaching the other side of road turns out to be difficult for many pedestrians. Bu as work is still pending, pedestrians are facing inconvenience," said Kaleem of Rakshapuram. Other issues like no streetlights, improper sanitation, non-lifting of garbage, narrow roads in these areas have been ignored. Internal roads lack sanitation. Most areas are without roads for decades. Officials need to provide roads to solve problem, say residents.

Dumping of garbage on by-lanes has become a headache with stray animals making rounds of houses posing threat to passers-by. Residents have complained to officials to penalise garbage-dumpers. However, no efforts have been made to address this issue.

Delete Edit



