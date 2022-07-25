Hyderabad: RK Puram government high school in bad shape

Hyderabad: The Government High School in RK Puram is in a dire state as students lack electricity, proper sitting arrangement and are forced to study in an unhygienic environment with snakes moving around the ground posing a threat to lives.



Students and parents pointed out that school wore a deserted look, as the premises is not swept properly, toilets are damaged and there is no water supply. Due to lack of security, the school has become a hub of illegal activities at night times.

G Ravi, a parent said, "For the past several years, there has been no electricity in classrooms forcing students to sit on the ground and study. Students were seen using books and paper fans, especially during summer. The walls of the classrooms have also developed cracks posing threat to the students. We have asked the concerned authorities for sanctioning funds for the development of the school but all fell on deaf ears."

"Why is the Education department least bothered about the dilapidated condition of the school. We have lodged many complaints about the illegal activities taking place in the school, but no action has been taken yet," said Robin Zaccheus, a social activist.

"There are huge thorny plants grown and snakes are seen crawling here posing a threat to our children's lives. We have many times brought this issue to concerned officials but the authorities are least bothered. Apart from this, the school also lacks clerks. The teaching staff are sometimes forced to do the clerical job. Students are forced to have their mid-day meals in open ground with no proper hygiene. We have requested the authorities to make a shed for children to have their meals no action has been taken," said T Suresh, another parent.

