Hyderabad: RoB at Bolarum rail gate yet to see the light of day

Hyderabad: The long-pending project ofRail over Bridge (RoB) at LC Gate no 250, Bolarum is yet to see the light of the day. Residents of the area claimed that the increase in local population has compounded traffic woes. Vexed with the issue, a few locals took to Twitter to voice their demand and even tagged Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao requesting him to address the issue as soon as possible to ease traffic flow.

The locals further added that though the RoB was proposed long ago, its works remained in the closet. They alleged that the State government and the civic body were laying focus on development of roads in other areas of city, while completely neglecting the northern part of the city.

This stretch connects two major highways, NH 44 and Rajiv Rahadari (SH 1). However, there have been no steps taken to clear the bottlenecks to ease the traffic. Also, traffic issues are a bounty at Turkapally level crossing at LC 249, said many locals, also requesting for extension of Macha Bolarum Road under Bridge (RUB).

"The works of Bolarum RoB even after approvals from the South Central Railways and the State government are yet to commence. The delay is causing a lot of inconvenience to lakhs of general public plying on this stretch. We have requested the GHMC and Minister KT Rama Rao to look into the matter as the commuters are forced to face huge traffic jams, especially during peak hours," said A Murali Krishna, working president, Federation of New Bolarum Colonies.

"This lane has become a major chokepoint. Reaching the Bolarum railway station has become a Herculean task for many. It will be better if GHMC implements the plan and decongests the traffic bottlenecks," said Rohith Vakrala, another resident of Bolarum.

"This stretch is narrow and the increased vehicular traffic is only compounding our woes. It's time the officials concerned woke up from slumber and initiate the works of RoB for the public good," opined another local of the area.