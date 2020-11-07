Hyderabad: Rooftop farming trending in city

The Covid pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, despite their debilitating impact on lives and livelihoods, have, nevertheless, spawned certain welcome practices such as rooftop farming, particularly in suburban areas. Staying fit and healthy and boosting immunity has seen some people go innovative with their spaces to grow fresh veggies.

"I have enjoyed the whole lockdown trying my hand on growing veggies on the roof of my house. It was a gratifying experience cooking curry from home grown tomatoes and some veggies. I am continuing with the urban farming as the vegetables in the market have become costly," said L Rajitha, a housewife and resident of Chandulal Baradari.

Growing roof garden also affords outdoor exercise and endears you more to your loved ones. "I started growing a variety of leafy vegetables besides okra, radish, ground nuts, gawar phali, pudina, mirchi, three to four varieties of brinjal, snake gourd, bottle gourd etc., from a simple kit brought from horticulture department office.

I even enjoy sharing the home-grown veggies with my immediate neighbours and friends. It gives me immense satisfaction watching the seeds germinate in the pots. I spend an hour peering around those saplings which gives me positive energy, serene feeling to heart and mind," K Ratnavali, a resident of Raghavendra Nagar Colony in Shivrampally.

"The number of health-conscious people, trying their hand on roof farming or at their backyard has increased considerably during the lockdown period. Different vegetables can be easily grown at home as the prevailing atmosphere and climate are completely conducive for farming," said Mohammed Zakaullah, Proprietor Zak's Farmhouse and Garden Center, Himayathnagar.

People, unlike in the past, are now taking away pots, planters of different size, compost, cocopeat, vermicompost, pesticides, insecticides and rudimentary instruments to use in home gardening. Traditionally people who used to grow flower plants in their houses are now experimenting with home farming, informed Mohd Khaleel, Janata Seeds, Hyderguda.