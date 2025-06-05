Hyderabad: RPF rescues 238 children

Hyderabad: As part of its ongoing fight against human trafficking, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Secunderabad Division has rescued 238 children and apprehended 69 human traffickers so far this year.

According to RPF officials, they have been actively conducting Action Against Human Trafficking (AAHT) in collaboration with the Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTU) and the NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA).

During intensive checks across general, sleeper, and AC coaches, child trafficking victims are identified and rescued, while human traffickers and their agents are traced and apprehended. Recently, most cases involved children trafficked from Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

Under Operation AAHT, the RPF is implementing a multi-pronged strategy that involves the deployment of dedicated AHTU personnel, monitoring through CCTV surveillance, and awareness campaigns at railway stations and on trains.

In 2023, RPF Secunderabad Division rescued 305 children and arrested 137 traffickers under Operation AAHT. In 2024, these numbers increased to 310 children rescued and 174 traffickers arrested, reflecting a 1.64 per cent increase in child rescue and a 27.01 per cent rise in trafficker arrests compared to the previous year. In 2025, till date, 238 children have been rescued and 69 traffickers arrested. Officials suspect the number of children rescued could reach 400 by the end of the year.

RPF officials urged rail passengers and citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities by dialling the national helpline number 139.

“Every alert call and watchful eye can help protect vulnerable children from falling prey to this heinous crime. We will continue to intensify tactical raids and coordinated operations to end human trafficking,” said a senior RPF official.