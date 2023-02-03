Hyderabad: RPF rescues 27 children; detains six 'traffickers'

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Secunderabad division, on Wednesday rescued 27 children who were allegedly being trafficked into the State, and detained six 'traffickers'.

The children were rescued from Danapur Express in collaboration with NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan under 'Operation Action Against Human Trafficking (AAHT)'.

Based on specific inputs, the RPF teams, along with Bachpan Bachao volunteers, conducted searches in the train between Kazipet and Secunderabad.

The children were being brought to the city form Bihar, UP and MP by traffickers to be employed in local companies and workshops here.