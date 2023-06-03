Hyderabad: RPF rescues child trafficking victims

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) Secunderabad Division, in a joint operation with the NGO BachpanBachaoAndolan, successfully rescued eight child trafficking victims and apprehended four traffickers on Friday. The operation was executed based on intelligence gathered through continuous data analysis by the RPF’s Cyber Cell.

The targeted operation took place on Thursday when RPF officials accompanied Train No.12724 Telangana Express, which travels through the jurisdiction of the Secunderabad Division. Starting from Ballarshah and extending to Hyderabad, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of RPF Secunderabad Division conducted well-coordinated raids, carefully monitoring suspected coaches to identify the specific seat and coach numbers associated with the traffickers.

To combat human trafficking effectively, RPF Secunderabad has implemented various measures, including the deployment of additional personnel at railway stations, installation of CCTV cameras, and the launch of awareness campaigns to educate the public about the perils of human trafficking. In 2023 alone, RPF Secunderabad has rescued 151 children and apprehended 69 traffickers, underscoring their relentless commitment to combating this grave issue.

In recent years, the RPF has intensified its efforts to prevent the transportation of individuals, particularly women and children, who are trafficked for forced labour and commercial sexual exploitation, said a senior officer from SCR.