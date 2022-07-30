Hyderabad: Rs 53 cr sanctioned for new bridge at Moosarambagh

Hyderabad: The Moosarambagh bridge which was heavily damaged during the recent rains in the city, will now have a new look under the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works as the State government has sanctioned Rs 53 crore for the construction of the new bridge along with a retaining wall along Musi River flowing through Moosarambagh.

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Friday announced that Rs 53 crores have been sanctioned for the development of the after the existing bridge was damaged by the Musi river's overflow in the past week and also during the floods.

Minister Talasani along with Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and MLA Kaleru Venkatesh inspected the Moosarambagh bridge which was inundated due to heavy rains in the city. Talasani said that the construction of the bridge will be taken up soon.

A retaining wall will be constructed along the river so that the residential area surrounded around the river does not get flooded, said the minister.

He said that due to the floodwater coming from the upper stream part of many canals in the city, the water entered the houses in the vicinity and people were facing severe problems. "To ensure flooding, under the SNDP, full-scale canal development works have been taken up. The development work of the canals will be completed by 2023," said the Minister.