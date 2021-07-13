Hyderabad: Rs 7 crore to be spent on various Bonalu works in Old City

Darulshifa: An amount of Rs.7 crore is to be spent on various works to be taken up in connection with the Old City Bonalu Festival on August 1.

This was stated by Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Monday at a review meeting with officials of various departments, organisers and members of the twin temple procession committees in Salarjung Museum.

Addressing them, Yadav said adequate arrangements were being made to celebrate the festival grandly. The development works to be taken up included 132 and facilities for devotees. Like every year, silk clothes would be presented to the deity on behalf of the State government.

Yadav said the government would spend Rs 90 crore for the Bonalu festival, including Rs.15 crore, as assistance to various temples.

He stated that barricades would be put up around the temple during the "darshan" hours to avoid any stampede. The arrangements being made include water supply, additional transformers, road repairs, special attention to sanitation in view of Covid, cleaning of manholes, LED screens to enable people to witness proceedings, special health camps, CC cameras by the Police.

The minister advised the committee members to seek any additional facilities from the officials concerned. He directed them to immediately apply for government assistance for organising the festival.

Among those present were Corporator Shankar Yadav, Additional Collector Venkateshwarlu, Ashok Samrat, local GHMC Zomal Commissioner, Director of Cultural Affairs Harikrishna, HMWSSB director Krishna, CGM Vinod Bhargav, CGM of Transco Swamy, DCP Gajaraju, Additional DCP (Traffic) Ramulu Naik, Deputy Endowments Commissioner Ramakrishna, SPHO Lakshman, Tourism SE Ashok, Forest Deputy Range Officer Nagaraju.