Hyderabad: Rs 72.80 lakh worth gold seized at RGIA

Three women were arrested by the customs officials after the trio were found to be suspicious during the security check at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA).



According to the officials, one of the three women who arrived from Dubai by 6E 8422 flight concealed the gold paste in their undergarments. A total of 991 gramsof gold valued at Rs 48.71 lakh was seized from her.



Another woman who arrived by the same flight was caught with 321.60 grams of gold valued at Rs 15.81 lakh.



The third woman who landed from Dubai via Kuwait by J9 1403 flight was caught by the customs officials who found 168.5 grams of gold from her valued at Rs 8.28 lakh. The officials registered a case against the three women and launched an inquiry.