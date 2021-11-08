Hyderabad: Rs 85 lakh sanctioned to protect graveyard says Kausar Mohiuddin

Hyderabad: Rs 85 lakh sanctioned to protect graveyard says Kausar MohiuddinTo protect the graveyard land, Telangana State Minority Welfare department has granted an aid of Rs 85 lakh for the construction of compound wall at Imampura Muslim graveyard at Jiyaguda, in Karwan constituency.

According to Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin, the graveyard is spread over 14 acres of notified Wakf land. Adjacent to the graveyard, a Hindu graveyard in four acres is attached. Objections were raised by the Hindu graveyard committee of the extent and claim of land. After the objections, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi represented to the Minister of Minority Welfare for the work. The work was sanctioned with an amount of Rs 85 lakh. It would be started.

Nanal Nagar corporator Mohammed Naseeruddin said the MP and the Karwan MLA submitted several representations to the ministry for immediate action. "The work was sanctioned in June last year, but it was delayed by the Telangana State Wakf Board in the tender process and release of fund. Recently, the MLA called on DCP West zone for carrying out a joint survey by the Wakf Board and Revenue officials under police protection.

"After completion of the survey, the work will be started, including construction of the compound wall, clearing of bushes and protection of graveyard from encroachments. The graveyard entrance would be provided 100 ft road," added Naseeruddin.