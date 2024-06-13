Hyderabad: RTA, traffic police launch drive to ensure school bus safety

Hyderabad: The officers of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) and the Hyderabad traffic police have initiated special drives to ensure the safety and compliance of school buses and other vehicles transporting students.

The drives commenced early Wednesday morning at various locations, including Punjagutta, Rajendranagar, and Secunderabad, among others. Special emphasis was placed on checking vehicle fitness, driver licenses, and adherence to traffic regulations, notably preventing overloading and underage driving.

The authorities have formed special teams to conduct these inspections daily during peak hours. Officials said that cases will be booked for various violations against school and college buses that fail to meet safety standards.

RTA and traffic police authorities encouraged citizens to report any traffic violations involving school transport through various channels like the Traffic Police’s Facebook page, X, and dedicated helplines.