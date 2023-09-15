Hyderabad: RTC Bill gets Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan assent

Hyderabad : Pulling curtains down on the issue of merger of the TSRTC with the government, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday gave her assent for the merger. She also congratulated the staff as they would now be treated as government employees.



With this, over 43,000 staff of the RTC will be benefitted. The Bill was passed by the Telangana State Legislative Assembly last month in its monsoon session.

According to a statement from Raj Bhavan, the Governor has granted the assent to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (Absorption of Employees into Government Service Bill-2023). “The Governor, having thoroughly assessed the government's actions in response to her ten recommendations, which were made in consideration of employee representations and the overall welfare of the corporation, she said she was satisfied that these recommendations have been diligently addressed,” said the statement.

The Governor recommended that the ownership of the lands, assets, and properties of the TSRTC should vest with the Corporation itself for its sole and exclusive use, even after the absorption of the RTC employees as government employees. The state Assembly had passed the Bill on August 6.