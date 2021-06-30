Hyderabad: RTC staff protest against driver Tirupati Reddy's death, demands justice

Demanding justice to the TSRTC driver Tirupati Reddy who committed suicide in front of the Ranigunj bus depot on Tuesday for not according duty, the TSRTC staff on Wednesday staged a protest with black badges at the depot.

The protest came in the wake of the call given by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of TSRTC which called for a state-wide agitation. It is learned that Tirupati Reddy was not given duty since June 22. Depressed over it, he consumed poison in front of the depot and died while undergoing treatment. The police took up the investigation.