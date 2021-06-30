Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: RTC staff protest against driver Tirupati Reddy's death, demands justice

RTC staff protest against driver Tirupati Reddys death ( File Photo)
x

RTC staff protest against driver Tirupati Reddy's death ( File Photo)

Highlights

Demanding justice to the TSRTC driver Tirupati Reddy who committed suicide in front of the Ranigunj bus depot on Tuesday for not according duty, the TSRTC staff on Wednesday staged a protest with black badges at the depot.

Demanding justice to the TSRTC driver Tirupati Reddy who committed suicide in front of the Ranigunj bus depot on Tuesday for not according duty, the TSRTC staff on Wednesday staged a protest with black badges at the depot.

The protest came in the wake of the call given by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of TSRTC which called for a state-wide agitation. It is learned that Tirupati Reddy was not given duty since June 22. Depressed over it, he consumed poison in front of the depot and died while undergoing treatment. The police took up the investigation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X