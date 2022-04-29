Hyderabad: RTC super-speciality hospital to have pay clinics for public

Hyderabad: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar said the state-of-the-art facilities at RTC Hospital in Tarnaka were being set up with the aim of providing better medical services to TSRTC employees and are now also made available to the general public on a nominal payment. The facility has four pay clinics apart from a 24x7 pharmacy. With a view to reaching out to common man, on Thursday, Transport Minister Ajay Kumar inaugurated the oxygen plant, and laid a foundation stone for operation theatre complex and hospital administration building along with the nursing college and flagged off ambulances.



He said that the State government was keen on strengthening the TSRTC. The minister said strengthening of hospitals, improving diagnostic facilities, equipping with CT scan and MRI scan are high on the agenda and would soon be a part of hospital infrastructure. Ajay Kumar said that for the first time a 20-bed ICU was made available at a cost of Rs 80 lakh, a kidney centre with four beds was set up and a dialysis section was set up at a cost of Rs 15 lakh. He further said the canteen was available for patients, their attendants and staff. All kinds of medicines were provided free of cost to the patients.

''We are making the college of nursing available on the premises of Tarnaka RTC Hospital from this academic year in which RTC staff and their children are allocated five seats," he said. He also donated two dialysis machines to the hospital from his family charity trust Puvvada Foundation. TSRTC Chairman and MLA Bajireddy Govardhan said several verticals are being launched to increase revenues. He said 1,000 buses would be purchased to augment the fleet strength of the corporation. TSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director VC Sajjanar, said the corporation was on a right path to revive the past glory and said health of organisation determined is by health of the staff.

The top priority is given to Tarnaka Hospital by management to develop it as a super-specialty hospital. He congratulated the staff for their dedicated service rendered during the corona time. For the first time, Pragati Chakram awards were given to staff and employees who excelled in their sphere of activity in conserving resources and improving skills.