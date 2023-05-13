  • Menu
Hyderabad: TSRTC to operate buses to Uppal stadium today

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation
The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is to arrange 60 buses exclusively in addition to the regular services operating to the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, on Saturday for the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is to arrange 60 buses exclusively in addition to the regular services operating to the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, on Saturday for the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

The buses will operate between 2 and 8.30 pm for the convenience of spectators. Two-four buses will ferry passengers from Ghatkesar, Hayathnagar, NGO’s Colony, Koti, Afzalgunj, Lakdikapul, Dilsukhnagar, Jeedimetla, KPHB, Miyapur, JBS, ECIL Crossroads, Bowenpally, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Kondapur, BHEL and LB Nagar. The buses will be available after the completion of the match to pick up passengers by 7 pm.Controllers and enforcement squads are available for hassle-free boarding and alighting of passengers at the stadium. People can contact depot managers of DSNR (9959226137) and CNT (9959226143) HYT1 (9959226138) depots, who are monitoring buses at the stadium.

