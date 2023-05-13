Live
- Bonda Uma lashes out at AP govt. over cases against Chandrababu Naidu
- Industrialist Anand Mahindra Remembers His Mom On Mother's Day
- Mother’s Day Special: Chiranjeevi And Naga Babu Shower Love On Their Mother With Beautiful Posts
- KOKO First Glimpse: What If Technology Over Powers Human Intellect?
- Govt attach Chandrababu Naidu residing guest house today
- Six dead and five injured after a private bus collides with an auto in Kakinada
- Congress To Hold Meeting Today To Decide The Next Chief Minister In Karnataka
- All set for AP EAPCET 2023 examinations from tomorrow, officials make arrangements
- Happy Mother’s Day: 7 Best Lullaby Songs That Reminisce Us The Beautiful Memories Of Our Childhood
- VT 13 Team Wishes Manushi Chhillar On The Occasion Of Her Birthday
Hyderabad: TSRTC to operate buses to Uppal stadium today
The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is to arrange 60 buses exclusively in addition to the regular services operating to the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, on Saturday for the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is to arrange 60 buses exclusively in addition to the regular services operating to the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, on Saturday for the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
The buses will operate between 2 and 8.30 pm for the convenience of spectators. Two-four buses will ferry passengers from Ghatkesar, Hayathnagar, NGO’s Colony, Koti, Afzalgunj, Lakdikapul, Dilsukhnagar, Jeedimetla, KPHB, Miyapur, JBS, ECIL Crossroads, Bowenpally, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Kondapur, BHEL and LB Nagar. The buses will be available after the completion of the match to pick up passengers by 7 pm.Controllers and enforcement squads are available for hassle-free boarding and alighting of passengers at the stadium. People can contact depot managers of DSNR (9959226137) and CNT (9959226143) HYT1 (9959226138) depots, who are monitoring buses at the stadium.