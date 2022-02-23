Hyderabad: RTC to procure fuel from retail outlets

With the prices of diesel for bulk customers like RTC increasing, the TSRTC for the first time is planning to procure fuel from the retail outlets in the State as the management had asked the regional managers to form committees to procure diesel from local retail outlets on a day-to-day basis.



The prices of crude oil are on an increasing trend because of the war situation in Ukraine, and this has impacted the prices of diesel, especially for the bulk customers like the TSRTC. With elections underway in five States, the prices have been kept the same for the retail markets. However, the same has been increased by the oil companies for bulk customers to overcome the losses.

According to officials, the TSRTC uses 5.5 lakh litres of diesel per day, which is about 20 crore to 21 crore litres per year. The oil companies offer a rebate ranging from Rs 3.75 to Rs 4 per litre based on the areas. Now, without increasing the retail price, the oil companies have increased the prices for bulk consumers. The price of diesel in the market at present is Rs 94.61 per litre and the price for bulk customers is Rs 95.86 per litre, which is Rs 1.25 more on a litre.

According to sources, TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar has issued a circular asking the officials to form committees at regional-level to finalise the local purchase orders to be placed by the depots for procurement of diesel. The committees should obtain details of filling stations near depots and call for expression of interest from the owners for topping off the diesel on a daily basis.

The TSRTC has 22 fuel retail outlets, including seven, which are completely managed by RTC and others by contract service providers. The officials have been asked to give priority to TSRTC managed depots. The officials were also told to maintain adequate safety stock of diesel at the depots to avoid disruption of operations. They have been asked to procure the diesel at retail outlets until the bulk supply rates are restored with prices less than the retail selling price by the oil companies.

Trade union leader and former director of the Corporation M Nageswara Rao said that the hike in price of diesel for bulk customers was deplorable and unjust. "These increased prices will burden the already financially-starved RTC, which is struggling for survival," said Rao, urging the Indian oil companies to honour the agreements and continue the supply at old rates and help RTCs all over the country.