Hyderabad: Rumours about 2BHK allocation spark protests

Hyderabad: The locals of Kattalmandi came onto roads protesting after a few miscreants spread rumours that they would be handed over the houses only after voting to a particular party in GHMC elections.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the double bedroom houses in Kattalmandi on Monday and handed over the keys to some of the beneficiaries and left. After the Minister left, a few miscreants spread rumours that only those who vote in favour of a particular party in GHMC polls would get the double bedroom houses.

The locals, who were agitated as they had pledged their houses for construction of double bedroom housing scheme, came on to the roads protesting against the government. Local MLA T Raja Singh addressed them over phone and tried to pacify the protestors. However, there was no use as the protesters continued their protest causing huge traffic jam on the Kattalmandi road.

Raja Singh said that there was a communication gap as some had spread rumours that those voting to the ruling party would be given the houses.

After learning about the protest, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav rushed to the venue and assured the locals that they would be given houses on Tuesday. He took up a draw of lots in front of the locals and assured them that the houses would be handed over to them.