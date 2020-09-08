Hyderabad: RWA members offer services

Hyderabad: Representatives of United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations (U-FERWAS) from Malkajgiri paid a visit to the isolation facility for the treatment of non-critical COVID-19 patients that is being set up on the 3rd floor of Malkajgiri District Headquarters Government Hospital in Malkajgiri on Tuesday.

The U-FERWAS recently committed to State Health Minister Eatala Rajender to work with the government on COVID pandemic.

U-FERWAS members were by T Dasharath, Deputy Commissioner, Malkajgiri during this visit to the facility, where patients can be treated in normal isolation and ICU wards. This facility has set up three wards for women, men and ICU.

It has 30-bed capacity and has oxygen supply facility in ICU Ward. The U-FERWAS discussed the areas of cooperation such as guiding patients to this facility for testing, admission, and monitoring.

B T Srinivasan, K Raghavendra Rao, D Banerjee, Professor Balakrishna, Subba Rao, Vijay Kumar and Suresh Paul were part of the U-FERWAS delegation.