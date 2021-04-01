Hyderabad: Safai Karam charis don new uniforms

Adarsh Nagar: The civic staff in major municipal corporations to have special uniform for safai karam charis of the six corporations.

As per the official release, the process of developing the uniform designs was initiated in November last year. The urban local bodies (ULBs) who participated in Safaimitra Suraksha challenge were asked to submit their design to the authorities.

Out of the received 39 designs, 18 were short listed which were then sent to National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIIFT) Mohali and Gandhinagar for feedback and improvisation.

They then got the shortlisted three designs stitched. "Feedback was taken from the ULBs and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA)," said a senior official in DMA.

The uniforms were divided into three categories, namely, Swachhata Commando (one involved in underground cleaning of septic tanks/sewer lines with safety gears). This uniform would be in yellow colour along with waterproof material, gloves and oxygen cylinders.

The next one would be a grey pullover uniform, for the Safaimitra (person engaged in road sweeping and solid waste collection), this uniform comes with mask and protective eye wear and safety helmet.

The third is the uniform for operator/supervisor (people who are involved in road sweeping and waste collection or indirectly engaged in public area cleaning) this would be a blue coloured shirt and pant with mask and safety helmet.

The Director of Municipal Administration N Satyanarayana directed the commissioners of Municipal Corporations including Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Karimnagar, Khammam, Nizampet, Nizamabad, Ramagundam and Warangal to submit their compliance.

The official said that the ministry has asked the ULBs to develop and distribute the uniforms of sanitation workers in their respective categories as per the finalised designs.

"With new uniforms our safaimitras will not only feel motivated but they will also get recognised by our citizens for duties they perform to keep our cities clean," said the official.