Hyderabad Sailing Week concludes

Hyderabad: It was an impressive and fitting culmination of the 37th Hyderabad Sailing Week-2023 as Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana, presented prizes to the young champions at Hussain Sagar Lake on Sunday. City girl VV Vaishnavi shone brightly during the sailing week, garnering attention with her remarkable performance.

Lieutenant General JS Sidana, Commandant MCEME and President LCAI, emphasised that the Hyderabad Sailing Week is a prestigious National Regatta and Senior Ranking event organised by EMESA for the past 37 years. The event included two National Coaching Camps, a National Judges Seminar, and a National Measurers Clinic, benefiting the sailors and officials.

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan praised the enthusiastic participation of the young and talented sailors and expressed hope that they would bring glory to the nation in the future. She highlighted the achievements of both past and present sailors.

The closing ceremony was marked by the distribution of prizes to winners in various categories, including ILCA7, ILCA6 (Open), ILCA6 (Women), and ILCA4 (Boys & Girls). The meritorious and promising sailors were recognised with trophies for their outstanding performances.

VV Vaishnavi from YCH secured the gold medal in ILCA4 (girls), while G Mallesh from INWTC-M emerged as the champion in ILCA4 (boys). Ritika Dangi from NSS triumphed in ILCA6 (Women), M Koteswara Rao from AYN claimed victory in ILCA6 (Open), and Hav Mohit Saini from AYN excelled in ILCA7 (Open).

Additionally, G Mallesh from INWTC-M received the ILCA4 (Boys) Champion Trophy, and VV Vaishnavi from YCH was awarded the ILCA4 (Girls) Champion Trophy.