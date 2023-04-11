Hyderabad: Salar Jung Museum to conduct Summer Art Camp from May 1

Hyderabad: The Salar Jung Museum will be organising a Summer Art Camp-2023 as part of its education activities. The camp will run from May 1 to 17 and is open to school children aged between 8-15 years. Participants will be divided into two categories - juniors aged 8-11 years and seniors aged 12-15 years. The camp will offer various activities such as yoga, art of living, national integration, Indian arts, heritage awareness, museum awareness, drawing using pastels and pencils, painting using crayons and watercolours, art and craft, and creating clay models and pottery.

Additionally, the museum will also arrange special lectures, film shows, and other educational programmes. The museum will provide museum kits to all the participants. However, preference will be given to those who have not participated in the last two years.

The fee for the camp is Rs 700, and it is non-refundable. Interested students can obtain the application form from the museum's reception counter and must submit it by April 24. The final list of selected candidates will be announced on April 25.