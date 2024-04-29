Hyderabad: Salar Jung Museum’s art camp for kids on May 14-28

Hyderabad: The Salar Jung Museum (SJM) is organising a ‘Summer Art Camp’ for children from May 14 to 28 as one of its regular educational activities. According to SJM, applications for the camp will be available at the reception counter from April 28 to May 5. The final list of selected candidates will be put up on May 6. Students between the ages of 8 to 15 are eligible to attend the camp.

The students will be categorised according to their age as juniors (8–11 years) and seniors (12–15 years). The following will be taught during the camp: yoga and the art of living, lectures on Indian arts and heritage, drawing, painting, arts and crafts, clay models, and pottery making.

Candidates who have not participated for the last two years will be given preference. The camp fee is Rs 1,000 per candidate. The final list will be displayed at SJM on May 6.

The last date for submission of the application is May 5. For further information, contact Ramani Kumari on 96669 64379.