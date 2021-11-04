Hyderabad: Sales of regular crackers rocket due to shortage of green variety

Hyderabad: Lack of availability of green crackers in the market in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits led to high sales of non-green crackers in the city. The GHMC recently released a circular stating that production, sale and use of firecrackers, other than green, are banned in the city. Importing, sale and distribution of these fireworks is a punishable offence.

The civic body stated that only green crackers are allowed following the Supreme Court order. However, many stalls are selling non-green variety. Even buyers at NTR stadium and at Indira Park allege that green crackers are missing at stalls across the city. With no other option they are choosing non-green crackers.

Even the government certified Hyderabad Agricultural Co-operative Association (HACA) is selling non-green crackers. As against previous years, public awareness on green crackers is high this time.

People are asking for green crackers rather than regular variety, the sales which are high, said A Riyaz, who set up a cracker stall at Bowenpally. However, the officials said the civic body, with police, has formed teams at circles and zones to eliminate sale and use of regular crackers.

The public allege that at grounds across the city where the civic body gave permission to set up stalls regular crackers are being sold. Meanwhile, the civic body in a release requested people to share information with the nearest police station if anyone is found selling banned firecrackers. It requested people to encourage of community firing of crackers.