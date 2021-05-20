 Top
Hyderabad: Saroornagar police help homeless destitutes

Highlights

Saroornagar: As per the instructions from Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat and with the support of District Welfare officer, the District Legal Service Authority conducted rescue drive of homeless people in Saroornagar limits on Wednesday.

SHO Saroornagar and team identified 12 homeless elderly and mentally ill patients and found out that all these people don't have family and social support who have been starving for many days due to lack of basic needs.

Destitute were accommodated in home for aged and disable at Bansilalpet with the help of District Welfare Officer N Mothi and District Legal Service Authority G Udaykumar.

Later, Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bhagwat appreciated the initiative of SHO Saroornagar Sitaram with District Welfare officer N Mothi, District Legal Services Authority and Ranga Reddy district court Uday Kumar.

