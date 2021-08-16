Hyderabad: SBI pays tributes to freedom fighters

Hyderabad: State Bank of India Chief General Manager, Hyderabad circle Amit Jhingran hoisted the national tricolor at the local head office in Koti on the occasion of 75th Independence Day celebrations. Staff along with family members attended the event.

Addressing the staff, Jhingran said that all people should cherish this memorable day as the nation attained sovereignty due to selfless sacrifices made by the great leaders and freedom fighters, who laid down their lives for the sake of freedom.

"We have come a long way from the initial years wherein we were dependent on other nations for our primary needs and whereas today, we are self-reliant in many areas.

To showcase the progress, Government of India is celebrating the 75th year as "Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" and has also laid the road map for the progress in the next 25 years i.e., by 2047, when India would be celebrating 100 years of independence.

Meanwhile, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, the Bank on Sunday donated groceries, blankets, clothes, masks and sanitizers to Lalana Welfare Organization, Nagole.