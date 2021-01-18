Hyderabad : SCB residents raise a stink over 'abnormal' water bills

Hyderabad : The residents of SCB ward 5 held a protest meeting on Sunday at Marredpally, decrying the 'abnormal charges' being levied under SCB for drinking water to Apartments complexes. They demanded withdrawal of new notification where the flat owners were asked to pay three years of arrears, under new regime.

Also, the residents submitted written a representation to B Ajith Reddy, the CEO of SCB, over the decision to charge uniformly for both apartment flats and independent portions. "The monthly charges for individual houses in SCB are Rs 450, but when it comes to flats it was Rs 315. But the latest decision by the SCB to levy uniform for all kind of households is demeaning.

We are protesting against the latest notice issued to flat owners of the apartments who were asked to pay Rs 450 instead of Rs 315 each month. This is completely unethical," said T Satish Gupta, a social activist.

"There is no rationality in increasing the charges. Besides, water is supplied only for 45 minutes to 1 hour that too with very low pressure and we are forced to depend on private water tankers. The apartments residents in SCB are domestic users and water is not being used for commercial purpose.

It would be better if the SCB officials withdraw the notice being issued for arrear payment of Rs 135 for the three years. This should be withdrawn immediately.

While GHMC has started giving free water scheme, the SCB is forcing people to shell their hard-earned money. SCB wants to enhance the prevailing water charges which is already high even though there is no proper supply," said one Ramesh Rao.