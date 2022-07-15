Hyderabad: Schools stick to online classes as city reels under rain spell

Hyderabad: As the State government declared holidays till July 16 due to heavy downpour in the State, many schools have started conducting online classes in order to brush up with the previous syllabus. School teachers were also seen sharing topics to brush up through WhatsApp.



Private school teachers pointed out that as per the academic calendar all schools affiliated with the State board should conduct the Formative Assessment (FA-I) exams by July 21. Hence, we are conducting online classes so as to finish the syllabus on time.

"As students already had a gap of two years in their studies due to the Covid-19 pandemic and were also promoted easily, hence to not face the loss of studies again we have started conducting online classes," said Gajula Subbalaxami, a private school teacher.

Simhachalam, a government school teacher said, "We have started a WhatsApp group for revising the previous topics so that students can prepare well for their FA-1 exam. Though T-SAT channel, the Education department is telecasting lessons to the students."

"There is only a week left for the FA-1 exams to begin and we are yet to revise the syllabus. Hence, for the students to do well in their exams, we have started online classes for brushing up the syllabus. Students have also lost writing practice and are using short forms in the exams, hence we are also teaching them writing skills during this week of online classes," said Renuka, another private school teacher.

Yadagiri Shekar Rao, state president, Telangana Recognised School Management Association (TRSMA), said, "Around 30 to 35 percent private schools in the city have started online classes to revise the previous topics so that there is no learning gap."