Live
Just In
Hyderabad: SCR cancels 29 MMTS trains
The South Central Railway has announced the cancellation of MMTS trains running on various routes in Hyderabad.
Hyderabad: The South Central Railway has announced the cancellation of MMTS trains running on various routes in Hyderabad. A total of 29 services have been temporarily canceled due to operational reasons. Passengers are requested to cooperate. A total of 29 MMTS trains running on Secunderabad, Lingampally, Wajanagar and Falaknuma routes have been cancelled. Along with these, Ramachandrapuram-Falaknuma, Medchal-Secunderabad, Falaknuma-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Lingampally etc. services are also being stopped.
Details of many canceled trains
Lingampally - Wajanagar (47213),
Wajanagar - Lingampally (47211),
Wajanagar - Secunderabad (47246),
Wajanagar - Secunderabad (47248),
Lingampally - Wajanagar (47212),
Secunderabad - Wajanagar (47247),
Wajanagar - Secunderabad (47248),
Secunderabad - Wajanagar (47249),
Wajanagar - Lingampally (47160),
Lingampally - Falaknuma (47188),
Falaknuma - Lingampally (47167),
Lingampally - Wajanagar (47194), 29 trains including Lingampally - Wajanagar (47173) have been cancelled.