Hyderabad: SCR cancels 29 MMTS trains

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway has announced the cancellation of MMTS trains running on various routes in Hyderabad. A total of 29 services have been temporarily canceled due to operational reasons. Passengers are requested to cooperate. A total of 29 MMTS trains running on Secunderabad, Lingampally, Wajanagar and Falaknuma routes have been cancelled. Along with these, Ramachandrapuram-Falaknuma, Medchal-Secunderabad, Falaknuma-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Lingampally etc. services are also being stopped.

Details of many canceled trains

Lingampally - Wajanagar (47213),

Wajanagar - Lingampally (47211),

Wajanagar - Secunderabad (47246),

Wajanagar - Secunderabad (47248),

Lingampally - Wajanagar (47212),

Secunderabad - Wajanagar (47247),

Secunderabad - Wajanagar (47249),

Wajanagar - Lingampally (47160),

Lingampally - Falaknuma (47188),

Falaknuma - Lingampally (47167),

Lingampally - Wajanagar (47194), 29 trains including Lingampally - Wajanagar (47173) have been cancelled.