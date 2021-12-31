Hyderabad: SCR to run 14 Sankranti special trains

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush during Sankranti festival, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run 14 special trains between Kakinda Town – Lingampalli. Accordingly the (No. 07275) Kakinda Town-Lingampalli special train will leave Kakinada Town on January 3, 5, and 7 at 8:10 pm, arrive/ depart Lingampalli at 8:15 next day.In the return direction, the (no. 07276) Lingampalli- Kakinda Town special will depart Lingampalli on January 4,6 and 8 at 6:40 pm, arrive Kakinada Town at 6:10 am next day. En route, they will stop at Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Piduguralla, Nalgonda and Secunderabad stations in both directions.

The (no. 07491) Kakinda Town -Lingampalli special will depart Kakinada Town at 8:10 pm on January 10,12,14, and 17 and reach Lingampalli at 8:30 am next day. In the return direction the (no. 07492) Lingampalli-Kakinda Town special will depart Lingampalli at 6:40 pm on January 13,15 and 18 and reach Kakinada Town at 6:50 am the next day. En route, they will stop at Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikalur, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda and Secunderabad stations in both directions.

The (no. 82714 Suvdha) Lingampalli-Kakinda Town will depart Lingampalli at 6:40 pm on January 11and reach Kakinda Town at 6:50am next day. En route, the special will stop at Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Guntur, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kaikalur, Akividu, Bhimvaram Town, Tanuku, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry and Samalkot stations.