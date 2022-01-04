Hyderabad: SCR to run one-way Sankranti special train

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush of passengers, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run one way Sankranti special train from Kacheguda to Narsapur. Train no 07495 will depart from Kacheguda at 11:15 pm and arrive Narsapur at 9:40 am on the next day. The date of journey is January 13.

En route this special train will stop at Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Guntur, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kaikalur, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Bhimvaram junction and Palakollu station. the train will consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, sleeper class and second seating coaches.