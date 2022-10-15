Hyderabad: SCR to run special trains between various destinations

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush during festival season, SCR to run special trains between various destinations.



Train no -07481(Tirupati - Secunderabad) will depart from Tirupati at 9.10 pm and will arrive in Secunderabad at 9.30 am and date of the journey is on October 16. Train no -07482(Secunderabad–Tirupati) will depart from Secunderabad at 6.20 pm and will arrive at Tirupati at 6.40 am and date of the journey is on October 17.

These special trains will stop at Renigunta, Kadapa, Yerraguntla, Tadipatri, Guntakal, Mantralayam, Raichur, Tandur, Vikarabad, Lingampally and Begumpet stations in both the directions. Train no – 07479(Secunderabad – Cuttack) will depart from Secunderabad at 9.25 pm and will arrive at Cuttack at 5.35 pm and date of journey is on October 17. Train no – 07480(Cuttack - Secunderabad) will depart from Cuttack at 11.30 pm and will arrive in Secunderabad at 6.50 pm and date of journey is on October 18. These Special Trains will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni, Anakapalle, Duvvada, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Chipurupalli, Srikakulam Rd, Palasa, Brahmapur, Khurda Rd and Bhubaneswar Railway stations in both the directions.These special trains will consist of 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper and General Second Class Coaches.