Hyderabad: SCRWWO gesture to Railway Hospital

Lallaguda: South Central Railway Women's Welfare Organization (SCRWWO) on Wednesday donated several medical devices and equipment to Central Railway Hospital here.

It also presented merit certificates to 180 medical staff working in Covid special wards on Tuesday.

Jayanthi Mallya, the president of SCRWWO,gave away the meritorious certificates in recognition of the services being rendered by contract medical practitioners, nursing superintendents, hospital attendants and lab assistants for treating Covidpatients.

The organisation presented one electronic weighing machine, three sliding boards, two foldable ambulance stretcher trolleys to the hospital in the presence of Dr Prasana Kumar, Principal Chief Medical Director, SCR.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR, appreciated the efforts of the organisation for coming forward to undertake the noble cause and for recognising the contribution of contract medical staff who were doing yeomen service during the pandemic crisis.