Hyderabad Sees Sharp Fall in Q1 Luxury Housing Sales

Hyderabad witnessed a steep decline in its share of high-end residential sales during the first quarter of 2025. As per CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd.’s 'India Market Monitor Q1 2025 – Residential' report, Hyderabad’s contribution fell drastically from 45 per cent in Q1 2024 to just 5 per cent in the same period this year.

The city’s performance stands in sharp contrast to the trajectory observed in other metros. Delhi-NCR led luxury housing transactions with a 49 per cent share, selling approximately 950 units priced at Rs 4 crore and above. Mumbai followed at 23 per cent, while Bengaluru posted the highest growth among southern cities, rising from 20 units in Q1 2024 to about 190 units in Q1 2025—securing a 10 per cent share.

Luxury Unit Sales Share by City (Rs 4 crore+):

- Delhi-NCR: ~49 per cent (approx. 950 units)

- Mumbai: ~23 per cent

- Bengaluru: ~10 per cent

- Hyderabad: ~5 per cent

- Kolkata: ~5 per cent

- Chennai: ~5 per cent

- Pune: ~3 per cent

In total, luxury home sales across India’s top seven cities reached 1,930 units in Q1 2025, marking a 28 per cent increase from 1,510 units sold in the same period last year.

The residential market saw a near parity between supply and demand in Q1 2025. About 65,300 units were introduced, while sales touched 65,800 units. Mumbai dominated with 18,600 units sold, trailed by Pune at 12,500 and Delhi-NCR at 10,000. Bengaluru also performed steadily with 9,300 units sold.

The high-end housing segment (priced Rs 1.5–2.5 crore) remained the top performer, comprising 27 per cent of total sales. The mid-end category (Rs 75 lakh–1.5 crore) closely followed with 25 per cent share.

Mumbai also led in new residential supply, launching 15,600 units. Pune added 15,000 units, while Bengaluru followed with 11,400. Nearly 60 per cent of all new launches were focused on the high-end and mid-end segments, reflecting continued demand for aspirational living spaces.

CBRE projects a steady market trajectory through 2025, underpinned by rising homeownership aspirations, expanding infrastructure, and greater financing access. The Reserve Bank of India's recent rate cut is expected to support demand by improving affordability.

The narrowing EMI-to-rent ratio may encourage more buyers to finalize property purchases. New launches are also likely to stay elevated due to land acquisitions during 2023–24.