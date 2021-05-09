Hyderabad: Self-lockdown in various villages

Hyderabad: After observing the grave situation of Covid-19 in the State, people of several villages across the State were imposing self-lockdown in their villages to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Almost 21 villages across the State have imposed self-lockdown as more than 5,000 positive cases were being recorded daily.

The government had stated that there will be no lockdown in the State, hence people have imposed restrictions on their own to prevent themselves from the deadly virus and following restrictions strictly, leaving their home only in emergency.

All shops were to open between 5 am to 12 pm only and penalties will be collected if anyone violates the rules. Villages and towns in districts like Warangal, Karimnagar, Ranga Reddy, Khammam, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Medak and Mahbubnagar have decided to implement self-lockdown.

A penalty from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 is being imposed on the violators of the lockdown. Local bodies of a few villages are appreciati g the decision taken by the- locals and supporting them. Voluntary lockdown has been imposed in Palakidu, Chityala, Narayanapuram and other mandals.

People from States like Maharashtra and Karnataka were being sent into government quarantine centers for 15 days on their arrival. Few villages were not allowing transportation after 5 pm apart from highways.

Though the villagers are practicing self lockdown, the government bodies were denying such activity. Speaking to The Hans India, District Panchayat Officers of various villages said that the villagers were following the guidelines issued by MHA and the State government.