Hyderabad: Seminar held on Swarnim Vijay Diwas

Hyderabad: The Vishwa Vishwani Group of Institutions conducted a seminar on "Swarnim Vijay Divas" on December 16 by inviting the 1971 Indo Pak Heroes.

GSS Venkateshwar Rao, President welcomed the 1971 War Heroes Col Wesley James Hunt and Hon Fg Offr K Jagannatham. Air Force Veteran Dr Mohan S Rao, Director and Vice President driving through the memory lane gave a flashback on the victory in the 1971 War and how the 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered to the Indian Armed Forces (IAF).

The 1971 War Heroes Col Wesley James Hunt of Indian Army, Hon Fg Offr K Jagannatham, IAF and Commodore Harsh Bhargav, Indian Navy participated in the 1971 War and explained how the IAF turned the impossible task into a massive victory over Pakistan which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Dr Bharat Bhushan Singh and Dr Sabhyasachi Rath, Dean explained students about the valour and courage of General SHFJ Manekshaw and Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The seminar ended with a vote of thanks and National Anthem by the Asst Professor Chaitanya, wife of a serving IAF person.