Hyderabad: Senior doctors begin boycott of services in govt hospitals

Hyderabad: Around 698 senior resident doctors working in 29 government hospitals in Telangana on Wednesday boycotted elective medical services to protest non- payment of salaries for eight months.

The doctors in the city protested with placards at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital boycotting the OP services. They had joined in November 2021, but they alleged that they were not getting salaries since eight months. "We are ready to go out even now if we are given our salaries. We will not stop the fight until our demands are met. We continued our services even during Corona.

We will intensify the strike from Friday if there is no response from the government," said Dr. M Rajeev. The doctors said during the Covid peak, they continued their services even after completion of their course. They were told that they would be given salary and also the one-year certificate of compulsory senior residentship. They demanded the government to provide the certificate.

"We also need a salary to survive. We have to feed our families. We gave notice to officials ten days back; with no response we are taking up the strike," said a doctor. The doctors have threatened to boycott the emergency duties from Friday if the government does not respond to the demands.