Hyderabad: Senior Maoist leader surrenders

Hyderabad: Senior Maoist leader Jajjeri Samakka alias Sharadakka alias Bejjeri Sammakka surrendered before the State Director-General of Police M Mahender Reddy on Friday. Sharadakka revealed that she was unhappy with the party functioning. In the last six months nearly 20 cadres had run away because they lost trust in the leadership. She urged other cadres to leave and join the mainstream.

The DGP handed over a DD for Rs 5 lakh towards her rehabilitation and Rs. 5,000 for her immediate expenses. He also urged the other cadres to take her example and join the mainstream.

A release said, "At the age of 18, Sharadakka, a resident of Gangaram in Mahbubnagar district, joined the People's War Group in 1994. In 1995, she married Haribhushan who succumbed to Covid in this June and worked as a member of the Pandava Dalam till 1996.

"During her 25 years in the party, Sharadakka worked in various cadres, including as a member in the Kinnera dalam from 1997 to 1998, first platoon member in North Telangana Special Zonal Committee (NTSZC) from 1999 to 2000, and in sixth platoon (CC Protection Team) in DK from 2000 to 2004. She was promoted as an area committee member (ACM) in 2001.

She also worked as Cherla LOS commander from 2005 to 2008." "She had surrendered before the Warangal police on July 28, 2008 but re-joined the party in November 2011 and moved with Haribushan's team. In February 2016, she was elevated as secretary of Cherla-Shabari AC and as a division committee member in BK-EG DV (Bhadradri Kothagudem East Godavari Divisional committee). Sharadakka carried a bounty of Rs. 5 lakh and was involved in 25 cases indirectly and directly in six exchanges of fire. In one of the firing incidents, a bullet had injured her eye."