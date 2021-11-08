Hyderabad: Seven veterans to go to Legislative Council

Hyderabad: As many as seven veterans from different fields will be elected to the State Legislative Council very soon.

Interestingly, all the veterans will be from the ruling TRS party. Of the total seats, one is from the Governor's quota, while the remaining six seats are from the MLAs quota. The seats have fallen vacant following the expiry of the term of the former MLCs Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Kadiyam Srihari, Nethi Vidyasagar, Fareeduddin, Nodakunti Venkateswarlu and Akula Lalitha in June this year.

However, the Election Commission did not hold the elections to these seats due to the spread of Corona virus pandemic. But it recently issued a notification to hold the elections to the seats. Of the six leaders, whose term has been completed, Sukhender Reddy and Srihari are likely to be re-nominated as MLCs by the CM. Sukhender Reddy had also worked as chairman of the Legislative Council.

Former chairman of the State SC and ST Commission Errolla Srinivas is expecting the MLC seat under the MLAs quota. He has reportedly urged the CM to consider his name. Srinivas had worked as the Politburo member of the party, besides the State president of TRSV. The hopeful of Nagarjunsagar Assembly ticket Koti Reddy is actively trying to get the MLC post. The name of the veteran leader of the party Takkalapally Ravinder Rao is also being considered by the CM for the MLC post.

The CM is also reportedly considering the names of former Assembly Speaker S Madhusudhana Chari and former minister L Ramana for the MLC post under the BC quota. The OSD of KCR Desapati Srinivas is also expecting the MLC post.

On the other hand, TRS leader P. Kaushik Reddy has been nominated for the MLC post under the Governor's quota. His name still pending with the Governor. Keeping this in mind, the CM is reportedly planning to nominate him under the MLAs quota and replace his name with Sukhender Reddy under the Governor's quota.