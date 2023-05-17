  • Menu
Hyderabad: Severed head of woman found at Musi River

  • Police suspect that the woman might have been murdered on Tuesday night by some persons and later they have thrown the head in the river
  • They said that the reason behind the murder might a family related or an extra marital affair

Hyderabad: The Malakpet residents were in shock after a severed head of a woman was found at Musi River in the city on Wednesday morning.

The police informed that some persons had beheaded the woman and had thrown away the head in the Musi River bed.

They suspect the woman was killed on Tuesday night. She was wearing gold earrings and the ornaments were intact on body leading to suspicion of the murder could be a result of family issues or extra marital affair.

They are checking the surveillance cameras installed in the neighborhood for the clues.

Senior police officials also visited the place. A case is registered and investigation underway.

